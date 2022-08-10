UPDATE V. 1.0.6

UPDATE PATCH V. 1.0.6 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/08/2022]
Added:
- Added mural in Primordial Ravines (Teaser of "The ruins of EYE.CO").
- Added some Christmas hat posters in the Core Plaza and the underground.
- A pink teleport at the base of the Death Pixels now takes the player to the art gallery (Only if the game has been beaten).
- Created art gallery stage (Can't enter yet)
- Added paintings, decorations and characters in the art gallery.
- New phrases added in all languages to characters in art gallery.
Fixed:
- Pixel face in UI no longer disappears when playing with low graphics.
- Optimized some textures so that level loading is faster and the game weighs less.
- Optimized art gallery.
- Fixed animation in initial menu with color changing cubes.
- Changed some phrases of the initial cinematic in english.
- Fixed bonfire phrase in english.
