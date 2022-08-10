 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 10 August 2022

UPDATE V. 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9289985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE PATCH V. 1.0.6 UPDATED ON STEAM [10/08/2022]

Added:

  • Added mural in Primordial Ravines (Teaser of "The ruins of EYE.CO").
  • Added some Christmas hat posters in the Core Plaza and the underground.
  • A pink teleport at the base of the Death Pixels now takes the player to the art gallery (Only if the game has been beaten).
  • Created art gallery stage (Can't enter yet)
  • Added paintings, decorations and characters in the art gallery.
  • New phrases added in all languages to characters in art gallery.

Fixed:

  • Pixel face in UI no longer disappears when playing with low graphics.
  • Optimized some textures so that level loading is faster and the game weighs less.
  • Optimized art gallery.
  • Fixed animation in initial menu with color changing cubes.
  • Changed some phrases of the initial cinematic in english.
  • Fixed bonfire phrase in english.

