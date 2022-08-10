 Skip to content

Handy Harry's Haunted House Services update for 10 August 2022

Update Beta 2.2a

Last edited by Wendy

Hey guys,
Here are this update's patch notes:

  • Improved connection stability during small internet interruptions.
  • Fixed issue where players near a cobwebbed player would would also be affected.
  • Fixed issue where cobweb debuff would remain after being teleported.
  • Fixed missing equip button on the sticker page of the shop.
  • Removed anniversary theme.

Please let me know if you experience any other issues or have any kind of feedback. Quickest way of getting in touch with me is by joining the discord group here: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

Have fun, get Spooked!
Ben.

