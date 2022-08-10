 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 10 August 2022

Update 0.4.23

Share · View all patches · Build 9289946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock knock, players! We have released a new patch 0.4.23, it contains a few bug fixes that you wrote to us about earlier. Right now, all our efforts are focused on developing something amazing, which we will talk about a little later.

Changes

🔵 Vanadis

  • The "Court Mage" event has been disabled for Vanadis.

Bug fixes

🔵 General

  • Frostbite charges now correctly reset.
  • Fixed incorrect receipt of claws in the “Ritual” event.

🔵 Bjorn

  • In the “Wounded Brother” event, the description of "Getting Gold" has been corrected for Bjorn.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Fixed display of Raven's name on hover.
  • Fixed an issue that caused Percival to speak instead of Vanadis in some events.

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Yours, Redboon team!

Changed depots in dev_test branch

View more data in app history for build 9289946
Depot 1232581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link