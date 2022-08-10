Update 0.4.23

Knock knock, players! We have released a new patch 0.4.23, it contains a few bug fixes that you wrote to us about earlier. Right now, all our efforts are focused on developing something amazing, which we will talk about a little later.

Changes

🔵 Vanadis

The "Court Mage" event has been disabled for Vanadis.

Bug fixes

🔵 General

Frostbite charges now correctly reset.

Fixed incorrect receipt of claws in the “Ritual” event.

🔵 Bjorn

In the “Wounded Brother” event, the description of "Getting Gold" has been corrected for Bjorn.

🔵 Vanadis

Fixed display of Raven's name on hover.

Fixed an issue that caused Percival to speak instead of Vanadis in some events.

