Update 0.4.23

Knock knock, players! We have released a new patch 0.4.23, it contains a few bug fixes that you wrote to us about earlier. Right now, all our efforts are focused on developing something amazing, which we will talk about a little later.
Changes
🔵 Vanadis
- The "Court Mage" event has been disabled for Vanadis.
Bug fixes
🔵 General
- Frostbite charges now correctly reset.
- Fixed incorrect receipt of claws in the “Ritual” event.
🔵 Bjorn
- In the “Wounded Brother” event, the description of "Getting Gold" has been corrected for Bjorn.
🔵 Vanadis
- Fixed display of Raven's name on hover.
- Fixed an issue that caused Percival to speak instead of Vanadis in some events.
Yours, Redboon team!
