Spellcasters Update - Out Now!

Hey spirits,

As announced earlier, we have a new update for you: the Spellcasters!

Play a new guide, the scientist Raiku, and enjoy 8 new spells!

Here's our latest trailer:

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Main Features:

improved tutorial, now it includes world-map steps and much more information

added a new Guide - Raiku. He can be unlocked in any chapter after the player has unlocked 3 or more Guides

added 8 new spells

added separate world illustration for the Crown

many UX improvements

Changes:

large rework of the keyword script system, making interactions between different unit effects, spells and special fields more consistent and fixing multiple issues with "on death" effects

slightly reduced and unified the amount of Lumi Dust gained, especially from main battle objectives

added animations for Keeper spirit and a new model and animations for Picker spirit

changed few achievements to provide a better challenge

Bugfixes:

fixed trinkets sprite areas

fixed shrines and made them more visible

fixed a bug causing shrines to sometimes spawn on top of each other

fixed few achievements not working correctly

fixed Source of Eternity and Spore Infestation trinkets

fixed levitating Lurkers bug

fixed some VFX visuals

Enjoy!