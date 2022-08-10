 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Oaken update for 10 August 2022

Spellcasters Update - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9289935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey spirits,

As announced earlier, we have a new update for you: the Spellcasters!

Play a new guide, the scientist Raiku, and enjoy 8 new spells!

Here's our latest trailer:

↓ Complete patch notes ↓

Main Features:
  • improved tutorial, now it includes world-map steps and much more information
  • added a new Guide - Raiku. He can be unlocked in any chapter after the player has unlocked 3 or more Guides
  • added 8 new spells
  • added separate world illustration for the Crown
  • many UX improvements
Changes:
  • large rework of the keyword script system, making interactions between different unit effects, spells and special fields more consistent and fixing multiple issues with "on death" effects
  • slightly reduced and unified the amount of Lumi Dust gained, especially from main battle objectives
  • added animations for Keeper spirit and a new model and animations for Picker spirit
  • changed few achievements to provide a better challenge
Bugfixes:
  • fixed trinkets sprite areas
  • fixed shrines and made them more visible
  • fixed a bug causing shrines to sometimes spawn on top of each other
  • fixed few achievements not working correctly
  • fixed Source of Eternity and Spore Infestation trinkets
  • fixed levitating Lurkers bug
  • fixed some VFX visuals
Save 20% off Oaken / Play now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1348690/Oaken/

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1348691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1348692
  • Loading history…
Depot 1348693
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link