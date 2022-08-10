 Skip to content

RaceLeague update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix update V0.2.8.5.1

Build 9289849

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed game crashing on startup for some players
-Previous build's controller fix caused this, reverted for now
-Fixed rendering after testdrive in track builder
-Improved cup car handling
-Various fixes & improvements

