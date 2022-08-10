-Fixed game crashing on startup for some players
-Previous build's controller fix caused this, reverted for now
-Fixed rendering after testdrive in track builder
-Improved cup car handling
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 10 August 2022
Hotfix update V0.2.8.5.1
-Fixed game crashing on startup for some players
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update