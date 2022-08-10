 Skip to content

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 10 August 2022

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9289536

The following updates are included in this release:

  • You can now include NORBI1, NORBI2, and/or NORIB3 in the Singe/Double/Triple command when there is an error on a hit. This will specify that runners scoring from first, second, and/or third do not count as an RBI. The error should be the last item in the command.
  • Added two new commands: DROPKOUT (batter out at first on a dropped third strike [23]) and DROPKOUTU (batter out at the plate on a dropped third strike [catcher unassisted]).
  • Added a NOTES section on the last page of the Board Game Companion cheat sheet with additional information about the Board Game Companion.

NOTE: the version number will remain at 10.1.9.

Changed files in this update

