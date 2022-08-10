 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 10 August 2022

Patch v1.7

//misc

  • Class Heritage meta can now be deactivated.
  • The Deamologist class Intrusion meta which allows you to summon extra deamons/diablos now reduces your starting max health.
  • The Deamon Doppelganger's ability to copy your spell is now affected by how many spells you currently have (ie there's less chance of him copying if you only have 1 spell compared to 3 spells).
  • The Bustling Bowels relic shall now be known as Bustling Diaper (you can thank American Dung Beetle for this!)

//Mausoleum Awakening

  • The Royal Guard stage now has a champion, and the guards now drop diamonds.
  • When King Gigald lands it now destroys any active cannon balls, and when he dies it destroys any of his projectiles.
  • Cannon balls now flash so they're a bit easier to notice.

//Endless Skirmishes

  • After four minutes it will attempt to spawn a higher tier enemy instead of several low tier enemies (so there's less enemies on screen which otherwise causes slowdown).
  • It now spawns a tree giant at the five minute mark.
  • Ratty orbic totems now occasionally spawn.
  • Royal Guard now occasionally spawn from the 4:30 minute mark onwards.

//bug fixes

  • When rebinding gamepad buttons it wasn't saving them correctly.
  • You would sometimes be offered to Deamonic Possess a non-level 3 minion if you had a level 3 minion of the same type.
  • If you were offered boneraise/relic/spells in very quick succession it could play multiple layers of the music.
  • Fixed a spelling error in the Bernard's Watch description.

