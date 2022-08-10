Patch v1.7

//misc
- Class Heritage meta can now be deactivated.
- The Deamologist class Intrusion meta which allows you to summon extra deamons/diablos now reduces your starting max health.
- The Deamon Doppelganger's ability to copy your spell is now affected by how many spells you currently have (ie there's less chance of him copying if you only have 1 spell compared to 3 spells).
- The Bustling Bowels relic shall now be known as Bustling Diaper (you can thank American Dung Beetle for this!)
//Mausoleum Awakening
- The Royal Guard stage now has a champion, and the guards now drop diamonds.
- When King Gigald lands it now destroys any active cannon balls, and when he dies it destroys any of his projectiles.
- Cannon balls now flash so they're a bit easier to notice.
//Endless Skirmishes
- After four minutes it will attempt to spawn a higher tier enemy instead of several low tier enemies (so there's less enemies on screen which otherwise causes slowdown).
- It now spawns a tree giant at the five minute mark.
- Ratty orbic totems now occasionally spawn.
- Royal Guard now occasionally spawn from the 4:30 minute mark onwards.
//bug fixes
- When rebinding gamepad buttons it wasn't saving them correctly.
- You would sometimes be offered to Deamonic Possess a non-level 3 minion if you had a level 3 minion of the same type.
- If you were offered boneraise/relic/spells in very quick succession it could play multiple layers of the music.
- Fixed a spelling error in the Bernard's Watch description.
