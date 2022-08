Share · View all patches · Build 9289281 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 14:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi again,

We did a little whoopsie in 1.3.1:

Fixed a bug where, in scenes where Julia's station was present, but not ON, the food in buffets would sometimes disappear, especially on save/load or on leaving/returning to the scene.

This should now be fixed in 1.3.2 so please update the game to avoid losing your hard earned lunch!

Sorry about that!

Thank u, love u,