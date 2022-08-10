-
Updated all big fish to the same physics system as the boats so they now move a little more realistically than before. This includes the Bull Shark, Blue Shark, Sting Ray, Sunfish, Man o' War jelly fish and the new Clown Trigger fish.
You can now collide with big fish properly and they won't fly off into orbit! However, the Bull Shark is a big heavy fish so smaller boats may come of worse!
Added new Clown Trigger fish. Similar A.I. to the Sting Ray but more free swimming so can be at any depth although will come to the surface sometimes.
Powerboat VR update for 10 August 2022
Fish Physics Update
