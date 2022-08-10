 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Powerboat VR update for 10 August 2022

Fish Physics Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9289204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Updated all big fish to the same physics system as the boats so they now move a little more realistically than before. This includes the Bull Shark, Blue Shark, Sting Ray, Sunfish, Man o' War jelly fish and the new Clown Trigger fish.

  2. You can now collide with big fish properly and they won't fly off into orbit! However, the Bull Shark is a big heavy fish so smaller boats may come of worse!

  3. Added new Clown Trigger fish. Similar A.I. to the Sting Ray but more free swimming so can be at any depth although will come to the surface sometimes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1470271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link