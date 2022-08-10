10 August Update - Summer and unit changes

Changes

Summer 1's bonus has been changed to 4 Unholy.

Summer 1 has been tweaked to more represent what it's meant to be, an introduction to some new mechanics.

Shield Iron has had a weapon upgrade, and now joins the ranks of the Pummellers.

Project Beta has joined the ranks of the Marines.

The Tavern button has been updated to be a bit clearer that it is toggleable.

The Lock icon has been updated to be more clear.

The first level in Summer is meant to be a nice introduction to some new units and mechanics but ended up being one of the hardest levels in Summer. This has been a massive pain point for a lot of players, so it's been updated to be more approachable.

We wanted to solidify a stronger synergy between Pummellers and Marines, as both classes don't have clear synergies with other classes, so Project Beta seemed like a great choice. Pummellers also suffer from the same problem currently, so we wanted to cement their identity as being more stun-focused. Shield Iron should really help with this. There is also a great Marine who is the second unlock in Hunters and should help people with Marine Bonus Objectives.

Crashes

Some users are still experiencing crashes. We are still looking into it and hoping to have solutions soon.

Thank you all for your patience and great feedback.