 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demons Happened update for 10 August 2022

Crash fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9288827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for a very nice bug that made the game crash at random for a few people, introduced updating the SDL libraries to 2.0.22.
The kind of inconsistent bugs that don't show up during testing. Updating libraries, main source of premature aging for devs since 1964.

Changes:

  • Fixed bug that made the game crash on level change for some people. I have no idea why it didn't happen to everyone, but well.
  • Fixed the mouse capturing when the options menu is closed on the end level screen.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes killed the music permanently after playing a silent level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1992021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link