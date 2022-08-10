Crash fixes

Hotfix for a very nice bug that made the game crash at random for a few people, introduced updating the SDL libraries to 2.0.22.
The kind of inconsistent bugs that don't show up during testing. Updating libraries, main source of premature aging for devs since 1964.
Changes:
- Fixed bug that made the game crash on level change for some people. I have no idea why it didn't happen to everyone, but well.
- Fixed the mouse capturing when the options menu is closed on the end level screen.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes killed the music permanently after playing a silent level.
Changed files in this update