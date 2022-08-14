Hotfix for v0.19.51

Share · View all patches · Build 9288794 · Last edited 14 August 2022 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Here's a further hotfix for a couple issues reported in the recent performance update.

This fixes a couple of AI issues which could result in two problems:

Monsters sometimes clustering around players and getting stuck while not in-view (this typically occurred only when players and monsters had only melee-ranged attacks). When the above didn't happen, monsters could become overpowered and players become underpowered when not being watched, which meant that monsters won most of the off-screen combats. (again, this only happened while not being watched).

Both these issues should now be resolved in this update! Thanks so much for the reports of the issue!

-T