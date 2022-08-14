 Skip to content

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 14 August 2022

Hotfix for v0.19.51

Here's a further hotfix for a couple issues reported in the recent performance update.

This fixes a couple of AI issues which could result in two problems:

  1. Monsters sometimes clustering around players and getting stuck while not in-view (this typically occurred only when players and monsters had only melee-ranged attacks).
  2. When the above didn't happen, monsters could become overpowered and players become underpowered when not being watched, which meant that monsters won most of the off-screen combats. (again, this only happened while not being watched).

Both these issues should now be resolved in this update! Thanks so much for the reports of the issue!

-T

