Hotfix for v0.19.51

Here's a further hotfix for a couple issues reported in the recent performance update.
This fixes a couple of AI issues which could result in two problems:
- Monsters sometimes clustering around players and getting stuck while not in-view (this typically occurred only when players and monsters had only melee-ranged attacks).
- When the above didn't happen, monsters could become overpowered and players become underpowered when not being watched, which meant that monsters won most of the off-screen combats. (again, this only happened while not being watched).
Both these issues should now be resolved in this update! Thanks so much for the reports of the issue!
-T
Changed files in this update