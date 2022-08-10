 Skip to content

Ruadh: Warbands update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix 0.2.2208101508-ea

Last edited by Wendy

Just a quick hotfix for some relatively major issues that came up in the last days.

Major Change

There was an issue where player couldn't enter the final battle. This issue has been resolved.
There was an issue where enemies ended their turn without attacking a reachable player. This issue was caused by excluding the occupied hexagons in the pathfinding and has been resolved.

Other

Abandoning the current run is now protected by a confirmation popup to prevent losing your progression by accident.
Enemy names are now shown during combat.

