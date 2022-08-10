Update Notes for Alpha 8

Share · View all patches · Build 9288541 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi Everyone,

Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 8 is now available on Steam!

This update fixes collisions with rings and observation balloons that didn't work correctly in certain circumstances and made it impossible to finish some missions. It also fixes other recently reported bugs and adds more display options.

New Features

Added new display options: Anti-Aliasing, Post Processing, Textures and Effects

Balance Changes

Reduced random deviation of the Le Prieur Rockets to make them a bit more accurate

Other Changes

Renamed "Epic" quality to "Ultra" in display options

Added new console command: Show/hide the UI

Bug Fixes

Fixed the target reticle turning black when flying in the opposite direction

The target reticle, hit points bars and name tags are no longer blurred

Fixed an issue where a wrecked enemy plane would occasionally appear in mid-air

Fixed the Le Prieur Rockets shooting upwards above the plane when flying backwards

Fixed collisions with certain objects (e.g. rings, observation balloons) not working when game was running at low FPS

As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!

Martin