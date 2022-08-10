Update Notes for Alpha 8

Hi Everyone,
Warplane Quest Playtest - Alpha 8 is now available on Steam!
This update fixes collisions with rings and observation balloons that didn't work correctly in certain circumstances and made it impossible to finish some missions. It also fixes other recently reported bugs and adds more display options.
New Features
- Added new display options: Anti-Aliasing, Post Processing, Textures and Effects
Balance Changes
- Reduced random deviation of the Le Prieur Rockets to make them a bit more accurate
Other Changes
- Renamed "Epic" quality to "Ultra" in display options
- Added new console command: Show/hide the UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the target reticle turning black when flying in the opposite direction
- The target reticle, hit points bars and name tags are no longer blurred
- Fixed an issue where a wrecked enemy plane would occasionally appear in mid-air
- Fixed the Le Prieur Rockets shooting upwards above the plane when flying backwards
- Fixed collisions with certain objects (e.g. rings, observation balloons) not working when game was running at low FPS
As always, thanks for playing Warplane Quest!
Martin
