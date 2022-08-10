Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Issue where events could spawn behind stairs.
- Fixed "Perfectionist" functionality.
Balance & Changes:
-
Removed enemy waves sometimes spawning from a single point.
-
Replaced "secret second floor rewards" with healing potion.
-
Reduced "Warlock" enhancement increments from 5 to 1.
-
Reduced "Coldhearted" enhancement increments from 5 to 3.
-
"Bottomless Pockets":
Max level reduced to 2.
Each bullet has a flat 2 point damage reduction.
Increases reload time by 0.2 seconds.
-
"Vital Draw" now draws in essence, health orbs & gold.
-
"Strong Arm" now gives you throwables a crit chance instead of damage increase.
-
"Throwing Knifes" cooldown increased from 1.5 - 2 seconds.
Changed files in this update