 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Madshot update for 10 August 2022

0.202

Share · View all patches · Build 9288427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Issue where events could spawn behind stairs.
  • Fixed "Perfectionist" functionality.

Balance & Changes:

  • Removed enemy waves sometimes spawning from a single point.

  • Replaced "secret second floor rewards" with healing potion.

  • Reduced "Warlock" enhancement increments from 5 to 1.

  • Reduced "Coldhearted" enhancement increments from 5 to 3.

  • "Bottomless Pockets":
    Max level reduced to 2.
    Each bullet has a flat 2 point damage reduction.
    Increases reload time by 0.2 seconds.

  • "Vital Draw" now draws in essence, health orbs & gold.

  • "Strong Arm" now gives you throwables a crit chance instead of damage increase.

  • "Throwing Knifes" cooldown increased from 1.5 - 2 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1524551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link