Tennis Elbow 4 update for 10 August 2022

Version 0.68 - Build 95 ; SubBuild 2022.8.10

Hello,

in a shorter time than usual, here is an update with new stuff and some polishing. I hope you'll enjoy it ! :-)

New Features :

  • Gameplay : added the Footwork Booster helper which allows the player to start to run and change of direction faster ; this is less realistic but if you have low reflexes or want a closer feeling to TE2013 gameplay, use it..! ːsteamthumbsupː
  • Gameplay : added side spin to the ball when a strike is done on the run (except for strikes already having some side spin)
  • Visuals : now the court lines get dirty on clay, and are cleaned at the start of each set
  • Modding : can move the Stadium NPCs & Props (HowTo in the 5th section here : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )
  • Modding : can Mod the textures of the miscellaneous models (HowTo in the 3rd section here : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34019.php )

Changes :

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : fixed a couple of weird results in the dynamic animation system when hitting the ball on the run or right after
  • Camera : the 1st & 3rd person cameras were bugged on the new Training Court stadium
  • Visuals : the crowd lighting could change during applause in indoor stadiums
  • World Tour : the low & high tournament filters were not saved

ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===

