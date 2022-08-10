Version 0.68 - Build 95 ; SubBuild 2022.8.10

Hello,
in a shorter time than usual, here is an update with new stuff and some polishing. I hope you'll enjoy it ! :-)
New Features :
- Gameplay : added the Footwork Booster helper which allows the player to start to run and change of direction faster ; this is less realistic but if you have low reflexes or want a closer feeling to TE2013 gameplay, use it..! ːsteamthumbsupː
- Gameplay : added side spin to the ball when a strike is done on the run (except for strikes already having some side spin)
- Visuals : now the court lines get dirty on clay, and are cleaned at the start of each set
- Modding : can move the Stadium NPCs & Props (HowTo in the 5th section here : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )
- Modding : can Mod the textures of the miscellaneous models (HowTo in the 3rd section here : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34019.php )
Changes :
- Visuals : raised a bit the exposure when playing against the sun, so the court is a bit brighter, which is especially useful to make the clay look more natural (more info & how to tune it : https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic15-34182.php )
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : fixed a couple of weird results in the dynamic animation system when hitting the ball on the run or right after
- Camera : the 1st & 3rd person cameras were bugged on the new Training Court stadium
- Visuals : the crowd lighting could change during applause in indoor stadiums
- World Tour : the low & high tournament filters were not saved
ManuTOO
=== Mana Games ===
Changed files in this update