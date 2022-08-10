 Skip to content

New Supper Banana! update for 10 August 2022

New language: Portuguese!

New Supper Banana! is now available in Portuguese!

Like Dr. Atominus, this too was translated by LianaBlue.

You can get the game now with a discount! (The discount starts in about an hour after this post is published.)

