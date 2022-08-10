Like Dreamer Ver. 1.10 update

Thank you for playing "Like Dreamer".

We have just implemented the Ver. 1.10 update which includes major changes.

Below are the changes.

Steam API support

Support for Steam Achievements

Steam Global Leaderboard ranking

Leaderboard registration process has been added to the results screen upon completion of each trial mode.

Changed in-game text from ShiftJIS to UTF-8.

Changed the image of the startup screen.

Reorganized the ending structure and added credits.

Changed the sound effect of "Fever MAX" when manual fever is selected.

Removed meaningless score display that occurs during boss bonuses.

Fixed an unstable gauge decrease during Buzz Fever only in Speed Run mode.

Speed Run Mode ranking will be reset once with the modification of Speed Run Mode. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We also apologize that replays of Speedrun Mode saved in versions prior to Ver. 1.10beta will no longer play properly.

Ver. 1.10beta is now closed to the public.

We would like to thank all those who participated in the beta test of Ver1.10beta.