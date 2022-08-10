LithoBreak - Episode 1 Release!

Greetings Scientists,

August 10th is finally here, and we are very happy to announce the full release of Episode 1 of LithoBreak!

We want to thank our community and beta testers again, for helping us make LithoBreak a better experience for all. Your feedback has been extremely valuable, and we definitely can’t thank you enough.

Before jumping into the changes coming with the Episode 1 release, we want to share the current roadmap for the game with you:

Releasing Episode 1 will not mean slower development on future episodes, or fewer updates to the game. We still have quite a ways to go, and are working as hard as ever to bring you exciting new content! Episode 2 is the next major milestone, and will be released with a number of awesome new features such as: energy management, multiplayer, factories, and more!

In the meantime, we welcome you back to LithoBreak Episode 1! If you do not own the game yet, now’s a great time to jump in as LithoBreak is currently 30% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091030/LithoBreak/

As mentioned in our July Dev Log, quite a few changes are coming with the Episode 1 release, starting with a complete UI Rework.

This rework includes a new Tablet UI with a sleeker and smoother interface, as well as new UI elements in almost every corner of the game. This ensures you have all the information you need without clogging up the screen!

We have also included a brand new menu for in-game construction. Hovering your mouse over a building will give you its description, and you’ll be able to zoom in and out so all the information is available, no matter the size of your monitor.

A feature that’s been requested a lot by our community was a priority list for constructions. You’ve been heard loud and clear, we’re glad to announce that it’s coming with Episode 1! You can now sort the buildings in any order you want to ensure a smooth expansion of your mining operations.

Another highly requested feature that we’re glad to introduce with this update is deconstructing buildings! But that’s not all;we are also laying the groundwork for adding parts durability to the game! Currently, the buildings are composed of various parts (20 to 80) that will eventually see a durability drop with use. In the future, durability will be affected by the materials used to craft the parts as well, leading to some parts being more reliable than others.

All of the features we presented for the Closed Beta have finally made it to release! These include an improved save/load system, fully fledged custom settings for video output, and other tweaks and features. It’s time to experience the smoothest and most polished version of LithoBreak to date!

That’s all for now folks, but there is still so much more to come! Thanks again for the constant support, and all the kind words. LithoBreak is moving along nicely and we’re very excited for the next steps of our journey!

Make sure to join our community on Discord to hear all the latest news about LithoBreak, and reach out to other players!

Catch you in the Verse,

Tau Ceti Labs

