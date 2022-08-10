The 3.1 version is out!

Hi :)
I just released a new version of the game (v3.1) that fixes a lot of small (and bigger) bugs.
- The most important change is on the way the block moves, as they now try to reach your mouse position at all time.
- Some levels that were really to long has been simplified (mainly on advanced levels)
- Some levels that were not playable due to a bug are no playable again
I tried to test this version way more intensively that the previous one but if you still find a bug let me know.
This 3.1 version should be the last one before a big, big update (allegedly bigger than the 2.0->3.0 update)
Changed files in this update