The 3.1 version is out!

Hi :)

I just released a new version of the game (v3.1) that fixes a lot of small (and bigger) bugs.

The most important change is on the way the block moves, as they now try to reach your mouse position at all time.

Some levels that were really to long has been simplified (mainly on advanced levels)

Some levels that were not playable due to a bug are no playable again

I tried to test this version way more intensively that the previous one but if you still find a bug let me know.

This 3.1 version should be the last one before a big, big update (allegedly bigger than the 2.0->3.0 update)