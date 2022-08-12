v1.5.7 - The 2-Width Tank Tracks Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this minor update, we are adding a new size of tank tracks between the small and medium sizes. These tracks will be 2 blocks wide, which has been frequently requested by tracked vehicle creators who are struggling to get the look they are going for, because the 1-wide tracks were too narrow, and the 3-wide tracks too wide. These new tracks otherwise work just like the others!

We have also been continuing to look at multiplayer. A popular request is for servers with players on to be sorted to the top of the list. This makes it much easier to find servers with players already on. We have also been looking at a rare issue where some players found themselves such in place and unable to move in multiplayer. We have made some improvements to this, and it should be resolved for most users.

This update also contains the usual bug fixes and improvements. Please see the full patch notes below.

Thanks to all the players giving great feedback on potential audio changes! We have been planning many of these suggested changes, and they should make for some great minor updates.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.7

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - New medium size tank track wheels (#9371 #5466)

Rework - Updated dedicated server sorting algorithm to lower the priority of empty servers

Rework - Amended multiplayer client event processing for more consistent ticking

Fix - #9783 Adjacent hatch buoyancy generation preventing vehicle spawn

Fix - #5456 An issue with door buoyancy surfaces with water entering

Fix - #10013 Fix resize selection grid crash

Fix - #10794 Lighting flare billboards are now based on light intensity

Fix - #11054 Addon editor focus now raycasts correctly when the target point is below height 0

Fix - Fix some components requiring more charge to activate than they use

Fix - #10716 #2622 Special colours (orange) are now ignored for character meshes

Fix - #11365 Removed input/output labels from two way logic node types

Fix - #11486 Fixed some issues resolving refunded cost when removing asymmetric vehicle components in symmetry mode

Fix - #9657 Fixed mirroring issues for the Fluid jet

Fix - Prevented some cases where inputs can be sticky while interacting with buttons

Fix - Crash caused by parsing states of vehicles with microcontrollers

Fix - Crash when attempting to send data to a server that has been disconnected from