ALAN-13 Reformation update for 10 August 2022

Patch 1.8.264 QoL improvements

Patchnotes
  • Autosave function added, it's triggered every time you run your solution.
  • Besides box selection, now you can select multiple components by holding the shift key.
  • The content of text boxes now can be scrolled with the mouse wheel.
  • Hitting the ESC key while the specification panel is active wont exit the current level.
  • Some of the color sensor levels became more deterministic.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the repeater component to work incorrectly on rare occasions.
  • Support for Hungarian language added

