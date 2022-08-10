- Autosave function added, it's triggered every time you run your solution.
- Besides box selection, now you can select multiple components by holding the shift key.
- The content of text boxes now can be scrolled with the mouse wheel.
- Hitting the ESC key while the specification panel is active wont exit the current level.
- Some of the color sensor levels became more deterministic.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the repeater component to work incorrectly on rare occasions.
- Support for Hungarian language added
ALAN-13 Reformation update for 10 August 2022
Patch 1.8.264 QoL improvements
