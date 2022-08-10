Hotfix: cumulative moves/points achievements

Back in March there were bug reports that the cumulative movement/points achievements didn't work properly. I did notice these bug reports and promised a fix but yeah ... this shouldn't have taken as long as it did. I can only apologize to everyone affected by the bug and hope that this update will let you finally complete the game.

There are two technical groups of achievements - the score per game ones which get resolved internally and work, and the cumulative ones that didn't work. This had to do with the overly convoluted way I was processing these stats - and the fact I didn't bother to fetch them from Steam so you more or less started at a random value. This was bad, and it's fixed now:

your stats are fetched from Steam on every launch of the game

stats are committed immediately after they change, but only pushed to the server every 30 seconds the game is running (doesn't need to be in-match, menus work too)

I have throughoutly tested this build and while the stats on the Steam page do not update in real time they will eventually catch up.

If anything does not work please tell me on the forums and I will fix it! No more delays!

Again, please accept my sincere apologies for this massive delay.