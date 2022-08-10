 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkion Playtest update for 10 August 2022

Audio update + More

Share · View all patches · Build 9287913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additional sounds have been added.
  • Improvements to the Acoustics system.
  • Changes to the green test map to better debug and test the new game audio. (It sounds amazing!)
  • Viking jump animation fixed.
  • Monk weapon socket adjusted on all primary weapons.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link