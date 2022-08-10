- Additional sounds have been added.
- Improvements to the Acoustics system.
- Changes to the green test map to better debug and test the new game audio. (It sounds amazing!)
- Viking jump animation fixed.
- Monk weapon socket adjusted on all primary weapons.
Darkion Playtest update for 10 August 2022
Audio update + More
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update