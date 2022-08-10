 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 10 August 2022

Patch 0.77a

Patch 0.77a

Build 9287907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with patch 0.77a

  • You can now pick eye color in character customization
  • Crafting level requirements were increased, now you need level 30 to learn 7/7 of each crafting
  • Journal now correctly shows completed objectives
  • Fixed the bug with world map texture missing sometimes
  • Fixed the bug with enemies firing multimple projectiles after death
  • Fixed the bug with character windows dragging
  • Fixed few visual bugs and issues

Changed files in this update

