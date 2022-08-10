Hello everyone! The game was just updated with patch 0.77a
- You can now pick eye color in character customization
- Crafting level requirements were increased, now you need level 30 to learn 7/7 of each crafting
- Journal now correctly shows completed objectives
- Fixed the bug with world map texture missing sometimes
- Fixed the bug with enemies firing multimple projectiles after death
- Fixed the bug with character windows dragging
- Fixed few visual bugs and issues
