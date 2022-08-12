 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zelter update for 12 August 2022

Patch Notes v0.6.4.10535

Share · View all patches · Build 9287780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, survivors! Work continues on optimizing Zelter. Thanks to your feedback we are able to identify more areas that need improvement. This time we’ve made some balancing tweaks and continued to eliminate issues with the Save system. Please find the latest patch note below:

All Modes

Updated Features

  • Non-infected regular NPC HP increased by 100
  • Zombie NPC HP decreased by 50
  • Increased Silver Coins yield from forging Silver Ore 15 → 100
  • The Black Merchant now sells Red, Yellow and Blue herbs
  • RM1 durability increased from 100 → 150
  • Repaired items now have 80% of the max durability of their original form

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Chinese description of the Challenge mode
  • Fixed the Delete button when loading a saved game previously only displaying Korean language
  • Fixed incorrect terms in certain quests and missions

Pioneer mode

Updated Features

  • Changed the first time a strategic point is going to break down from day 7 → 11

Bug fixes

  • Resolved issues preventing some players from saving the game

As always we are thankful for your comments and looking forward to hearing more from you. Have fun, survivors!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1193341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1193342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1193343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link