Patch Notes v0.6.4.10535

Greetings, survivors! Work continues on optimizing Zelter. Thanks to your feedback we are able to identify more areas that need improvement. This time we’ve made some balancing tweaks and continued to eliminate issues with the Save system. Please find the latest patch note below:

All Modes

Non-infected regular NPC HP increased by 100

Zombie NPC HP decreased by 50

Increased Silver Coins yield from forging Silver Ore 15 → 100

The Black Merchant now sells Red, Yellow and Blue herbs

RM1 durability increased from 100 → 150

Repaired items now have 80% of the max durability of their original form

Bug fixes

Fixed Chinese description of the Challenge mode

Fixed the Delete button when loading a saved game previously only displaying Korean language

Fixed incorrect terms in certain quests and missions

Pioneer mode

Changed the first time a strategic point is going to break down from day 7 → 11

Bug fixes

Resolved issues preventing some players from saving the game

As always we are thankful for your comments and looking forward to hearing more from you. Have fun, survivors!