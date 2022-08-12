Patch Notes v0.6.4.10535

Greetings, survivors! Work continues on optimizing Zelter. Thanks to your feedback we are able to identify more areas that need improvement. This time we’ve made some balancing tweaks and continued to eliminate issues with the Save system. Please find the latest patch note below:
All Modes
Updated Features
- Non-infected regular NPC HP increased by 100
- Zombie NPC HP decreased by 50
- Increased Silver Coins yield from forging Silver Ore 15 → 100
- The Black Merchant now sells Red, Yellow and Blue herbs
- RM1 durability increased from 100 → 150
- Repaired items now have 80% of the max durability of their original form
Bug fixes
- Fixed Chinese description of the Challenge mode
- Fixed the Delete button when loading a saved game previously only displaying Korean language
- Fixed incorrect terms in certain quests and missions
Pioneer mode
Updated Features
- Changed the first time a strategic point is going to break down from day 7 → 11
Bug fixes
- Resolved issues preventing some players from saving the game
As always we are thankful for your comments and looking forward to hearing more from you. Have fun, survivors!
Changed files in this update