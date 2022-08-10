[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - August 10, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on August 10, 2022 (Wed).

● The following improvements have been applied to the Sand Castle Crasher event.

Improved so that you can interact with most NPCs located near the Terrmian Beach.

Changed so that the NPCs (Benns Lamute, Benns Morio) that accept '[Event] Blue Terrmian Coins' for exchange can be identified easily by displaying their name.

Changed so that the "Dispatched Storage Keeper" and "Lenan's Storage" Sell Item feature is not available for items at Terrmian Beach.

Auction: Thousand Years Masterpiece

Somebody has left behind a chest for adventurers who have come to "Auction: Thousand Years Masterpiece."

*NPC Roro who promotes the Auction: Thousand Years Masterpiece now guides you to the location of the chest.

You can obtain the "All's Fair in Vacation and War" title and art and "Disharmony" furniture through the chest located behind Roro.

You cannot reobtain the title and furniture item if you already proceeded with the previous event "Auction: Thousand Years Masterpiece - Find the Hidden Artwork on Terrmian Beach!"

Changed the quest name for [Event] Hidden Secret Chest to [Event] Papu and Otter Disharmony.

Ancient Black Spirit's Adventure for Summer!

Improved so you can better identify which rewards you're exchanging for your Sweet n' Sour Strawberry Banana Sherbet or Sweet n' Savory Starfish Sherbet, which are obtained via Ancient Black Spirit's Adventure and Challenges (Y).

ex) When proceeding with the [Event] Papu Exchange: Sharp Black Crystal Shards quest, you will see a description regarding the items you will be obtaining.

Special Papu and Otter Merchants at Terrmian Beach!

Relocated Palio and Donsella, visiting vendors of special merchant guilds, to near the Thousand Years Masterpiece Auction at Terrmian Beach.





Added system alerts to display 5 minutes before Palio and Donsella arrive on Terrmian Beach.

Terrmian Night Market

You can now store the 10 special food items from the Night Market in your Family Inventory.

Your character will now display an animation when eating Night Market food items.

Changed how cooldowns work for Night Market food items as follows. Item descriptions have been changed accordingly.



Changed the basic movements of "Terrmian Night Market" Vedio.

Changed "Terrmian Night Market" Puria, Melnia, and Vedio to now be a bit more aggressive with their sales pitches. They now have been placed one foot forward from their previous positions..

Sand Castle Crasher - Papus vs Otters!

● The following changes have been applied to Red Battlefield: Sand Castle Shore-Down.

Increased the attack speed of the Brave Pine Blader's rage (RMB) attack.

Increased the attack area of the Dreamy Bubble Shaman's basic (LMB) attack.

Changed Family Names to no longer display for characters upon entering the battlefield.

Changed so the health bars of allies and foes no longer display in the battlefield.

● Applied the following changes to the "Who’s the King of the (Sand) Castle?" (PvE) event.

Applied the following changes to the 8 Transformation Scrolls usable at the Sand Castle Crasher.

Scrolls with 20-minute cooldowns have had their cooldowns reduced to 1 minute.

Added text detailing what happens to these items once the event ends.

Applied the following changes to the 6 permanent Transformation Scrolls awarded during the event.

Changed scrolls with [Event] to [Crasher].

ex) [Event] Fierce Pine Blader Transformation Scroll → [Crasher] Fierce Pine Blader Transformation Scroll

Added text detailing that you cannot damage monsters while transformed with these scrolls.

Changed the items' icons.



Changed so that the looting restrictions are maintained even after a certain period of time has passed after defeating Papus and Otters in Sand Castle Crasher.

Improved the "[Event] [Daily] Clean Out the Stinkin' Otters" and "[Event] [Daily] Sock It to the Mouthy Papus" quests as follows.

Reduced the number of Papus/Otters to defeat from 50 to 10.

※ Adventurers who have yet to complete this quest but have defeated more than 10 Papus/Otters will automatically see the quest completed after the maintenance on August 10 (Wed). Adventurers with less than 10 Papus/Otters defeated will be able to complete the quest by only defeating 10 Papus/Otters after the maintenance.

Changed the location of the quest NPCs for convenience. Use the navigation guide from the Quests window or locate them near the Sand Castle Crasher or by the Lamute Gang.

Weekly Terrmian Happiness (Feat. Terrmian Special Coin)

The quests [Event] Sand Castle Repairs I and [Event] Sand Castle Repairs II can now be accepted normally.

Improved the quest [Event] Grilled Fish for the Campfire so that you can cook Sea Eel and Herring in the campfire.

Changed so that [Event] Sunset Butterflyfish have a 10% chance of being caught in the [Event] Purple Butterflyfish’s zone, and vice versa, in the Papu and Otter fishing zones.

The chance of obtaining of all event fish are the same.

Added text detailing on which NPC you can buy Lumbering Axes from for [Event] Campfire for Tonight.

Do We Fish for Papu or Otters?

The Papu's Bravery and Otter's Diligence buffs granted by handing in Sunset Butterflyfish to Panira and Purple Butterflyfish to Pucio at Terrmian Beach respectfully, have now had their duration increased from 3 to 10 hours.

Sand Castle Crasher Festival! Fixes

Fixed so you can now access the menu and other functions from the Red Battlefield UI upon entering the Sand Castle Shore-Down.

Fixed the issue of Papu and Otter Chief not appearing during Sand Castle Shore-Down.

Fixed the issue of "Papu Empress" Papuraora and "Otter General" Crioniak appearing in abnormal locations at the start of the battle between Papu and Otters.

Fixed the issue of the Navigate feature appearing unnatural when using auto-navigation in the Terrmian region.

Fixed the issue of Silver being stored abnormally in the Inventory when selling items at the Terrmian Night Market.

Silver stored in this storage will be moved to Velia Storage.

Fixed the issue of the NPC names displaying and disappearing for a certain period of time near Terrmian Thousand Years Masterpiece Auction House.

Fixed the issue of the plate and fork remaining when the character was eating.

Improved the quest objective for the "[Event] Campfire for Tonight" quest.

● Applied the following changes to Red Battlefield:

Fixed the issue of not being able to enter the Red Battlefield when the Hunger debuff is being applied.

Fixed so the Red Battlefield cannot be entered with the Fishing Rod equipped.

Items

With this update, not only are we changing the La Orzeca and Nouverikant outfits to be dyeable as our Adventurer's see fit, we've also added additional quests to revert your La Orzeca and Nouverikant outfits into outfit boxes so you can wear them on another character.

We look forward to seeing the different color schemes of La Orzeca and Nouverikant outfits to be posted on the Photo Gallery soon.

● Changed La Orzeca and Nouverikant Outfits to now be dyeable.

The parts that can be dyed are the following:



※ You can obtain the La Orzeca outfit through the following means.

La Orzeca Helmet You will first need to obtain "Quturan's Left Lung" to begin the La Orzeca Helmet questline.

Defeat monsters in Thornwood Forest, Ash Forest, or the Crypt of Resting Thoughts for a chance to loot Quturan's Left Lung, or you can craft it by collecting 100 "Quturan's Black Leaf" that drop from the same monster zones as well.

La Orzeca Armor

You will first need to obtain "Quturan's Right Lung" to begin the La Orzeca Armor questline.

Defeat monsters in Tunkuta, Olun's Valley, or the Crypt of Resting Thoughts for a chance to loot Quturan's Right Lung, or you can craft it by collecting 100 "Quturan's Ashen Leaf" that drop from the same monster zones as well.

Quturan's Ashen and Black Leaves also have a low chance of being fished up from the waters of O'dyllita.

Female classes can obtain the La Orzeca Helmet and Armor more akin to the male class version through the "[Daily] La Orzeca's Orb" quest. (This appearance change is permanent and cannot be reverted.)

※ You can obtain the Nouverikant outfit through the following means.

Nouverikant Helmet Use Manufacture (L) with PEN (V) Dormant Nouverikant Helmet, Cantarnia's Crystal x30, and Concentrated Nouver's Aura x3 to craft the "Sealed Nouverikant Helmet." PEN (V) Dormant Nouverikant Helmet: Bring the Bloodstorm Nouver's Split Horn to the scholar in the royal palace of Valencia to obtain the "Dormant Nouverikant Helmet." Collect "Bloodstorm Black Stones" to enhance the Dormant Nouverikant Helmet up to PEN (V). The helmet's enhancement success rate is always 100% guaranteed, with only the amount of Bloodstorm Black Stones required increasing per enhancement level.

Cantarnia's Crystal: Purchase from Francia, the librarian of O'draxxia.

Concentrated Nouver's Aura: Use Heating (L) on Concentrated Boss's Aura x1 with Latent Nouver's Aura x10.

** Bloodstorm Black Stones: Use Heating (L) on "Bloodlit Eye of the Desert" x1 and Black Stone (Weapon/Armor) x100.

Nouverikant Armor

"- Use Manufacture (L) with PEN (V) Dormant Nouverikant Armor, Cantarnia's Crystal x30, and Concentrated Nouver's Aura x3 to craft the ""Sealed Nouverikant Armor."" "

PEN (V) Dormant Nouverikant Armor: Bring the Bloodstorm Nouver's Ragged Wing to the scholar in the royal palace of Valencia to obtain the "Dormant Nouverikant Armor." Collect "Bloodstorm Black Stones" to enhance the Dormant Nouverikant Armor up to PEN (V). The helmet's enhancement success rate is always 100% guaranteed, with only the amount of Bloodstorm Black Stones required increasing per enhancement level.

Cantarnia's Crystal: Purchase from Francia, the librarian of O'draxxia.

Concentrated Nouver's Aura: Use Heating (L) on Concentrated Boss's Aura x1 with Latent Nouver's Aura x10.

** Bloodstorm Black Stones: Use Heating (L) on "Bloodlit Eye of the Desert" x1 and Black Stone (Weapon/Armor) x100.

● Added two new daily quests that will revert your La Orzeca Outfit into an outfit box.

[Daily] Primeval Form: La Orzeca Helmet

Quest NPC: Limitte of O'draxxia

Condition: Incarnation of Greed: Helmet quest complete

[Daily] Primeval Form: La Orzeca Armor

Quest NPC: Burt Bedmountain

Condition: Incarnation of Greed: Armor quest complete

These quests will become available after you have completed Incarnation of Greed: Helmet and Armor quests, respectively.

Hand over Cantarnia's Crystal x2 with either La Orzeca Helmet or Armor to obtain the La Orzeca Helmet or Armor Boxes, respectively.

※ You can purchase Cantarnia's Crystals from Francia, the librarian of O'draxxia, for 500 million Silver each.

● Added daily quest that allows you to revert the Nouverikant Helmet/Armor back to its sealed state.

The quest can be accepted if you equipped the Nouverikant Helmet/Armor, or have it in your Pearl Inventory.



To alleviate new Adventurers from the inevitable inventory clog that comes from random green-grade gear looted from monsters, we initially implemented such gear to drop in box form. We have now made it so that you can more quickly obtain the crafting materials you can obtain by using Heating on such gear. Now if you have any green-grade gear on you, you can exchange them with certain blacksmiths to immediately break them apart into their assorted processing materials.

● Improved so you can now exchange green-grade boxes with certain blacksmiths to obtain processing materials from the contents of said boxes. The Dwarven blacksmiths of Gavinya Great Crater have discovered a new method to retrieve crafting materials from boxes without taking out their contents, and have spread this knowledge to blacksmiths near and far.



Monsters

● Applied the following changes to the loot that can be obtained in Murrowak's Labyrinth of Mountain of Eternal Winter.

Increased Caphras Stone drop rate when defeating Ironclad Murraska and Murraska by 3.3 times.

Changed the following loot that can be obtained from "Earth-shaking", "Leader", "Violent Leader", "Ironclad Murraska", "Egg-brooding" Murraska, "General", and "Queen's Wing" Murrasto.

Increased Heavenly Essence (Stun/Grapple/Knockdown/Ignore Knockback Resistance) drop rate to approximately 2 times.

Increased Forgotten Witch's Token's drop rate to approximately 1.25 times.

Increased Embers of Frost's drop rate to 2 times when defeating "Queen" Vercedes.

Increased the junk loot dropped by "Leader" Ironclad Murraska, "Earth-shaking" Ironclad Murraska, "Violent Leader" Ironclad Murraska as follows:

Before: 5-10 junk loot

After: 10-20 junk loot

Increased the junk loot dropped by "General" Murrasto and "Queen's Wing" Murrasto as follows:

Before: 10-20 junk loot

After: 20-40 junk loot

Changed the vendor price for "Decomposed Exocrine Gland" dropped from Murrowak's Labyrinth.

Before: 9,870 Silver

After: 11,980 Silver

Quests & Knowledge

● Added new guild war missions.

With Hadum's corruption running rampant in the territories of Serendia and Calpheon, the people have begun calling upon guilds for aid with the following missions.



The following rewards can be obtained by each guild mission size:



Pearl Shop

● New Outfits: Mr. [Musa] Goldscale Dragoon

