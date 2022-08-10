Build 1.0.268

Apologies for the inconvenience regarding Steam achievements. A player sent me their savefile through Discord and after having a look around I found what was causing the issue.
I had made a few adjustments to the save system in preparation for the Nintendo Switch release, and subsequentially this affected how some achievements are triggered. Lesson learned for the future!
When booting up a savefile, the game will run a check on that savefile to see if there are any missing achievements. This applies to the majority of the achievements, except the following:
- For Safekeeping
- Mundooooo
- The Last Of Humankind
- In Too Deep
- Poetic Justice
- The Graveyard Shift
- Beep - Bop
- Two Points!
- Evolution
For these, you will have to revisit these areas to trigger them. I hope this helps you 100% the game!
Changed files in this update