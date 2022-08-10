 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haiku, the Robot update for 10 August 2022

Build 1.0.268

Share · View all patches · Build 9287702 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the inconvenience regarding Steam achievements. A player sent me their savefile through Discord and after having a look around I found what was causing the issue.

I had made a few adjustments to the save system in preparation for the Nintendo Switch release, and subsequentially this affected how some achievements are triggered. Lesson learned for the future!

When booting up a savefile, the game will run a check on that savefile to see if there are any missing achievements. This applies to the majority of the achievements, except the following:

  • For Safekeeping
  • Mundooooo
  • The Last Of Humankind
  • In Too Deep
  • Poetic Justice
  • The Graveyard Shift
  • Beep - Bop
  • Two Points!
  • Evolution

For these, you will have to revisit these areas to trigger them. I hope this helps you 100% the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1231881
  • Loading history…
Depot 1231882
  • Loading history…
Depot 1231883
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link