Build 1.0.268

Apologies for the inconvenience regarding Steam achievements. A player sent me their savefile through Discord and after having a look around I found what was causing the issue.

I had made a few adjustments to the save system in preparation for the Nintendo Switch release, and subsequentially this affected how some achievements are triggered. Lesson learned for the future!

When booting up a savefile, the game will run a check on that savefile to see if there are any missing achievements. This applies to the majority of the achievements, except the following:

For Safekeeping

Mundooooo

The Last Of Humankind

In Too Deep

Poetic Justice

The Graveyard Shift

Beep - Bop

Two Points!

Evolution

For these, you will have to revisit these areas to trigger them. I hope this helps you 100% the game!