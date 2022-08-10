Debug log now optional

The debug log seems to be causing more trouble than helping, so it's now disabled by default.
To enable debug logging, add -Log to the launch options.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The debug log seems to be causing more trouble than helping, so it's now disabled by default.
To enable debug logging, add -Log to the launch options.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update