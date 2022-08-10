 Skip to content

Beat Hazard 2 update for 10 August 2022

Debug log now optional

Share · View all patches · Build 9287656

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The debug log seems to be causing more trouble than helping, so it's now disabled by default.

To enable debug logging, add -Log to the launch options.

