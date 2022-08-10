Update to v1.7.5

This is a minor update targeting performance issues on lower end systems.

United Assault - Normandy '44 now tracks the performance on your system and if it will ever run below 25 FPS it will track down the source and tries to free up some resources on runtime. If the framedrop happens to be CPU related, the game will temporarly disable several AI features (Hearing, Cover generator) until the game runs again at at least 30 FPS. If the performance drop is GPU related, impact particles, muzzle flashes and other minor visual features will be temporarly disabled until the game runs at at least 30 FPS again.

This will not have any impact if you are running the game with higher framerates and is intended to improve the playability on low end systems.

We also increased the max Rank to 40 and overhauled the vehicle physics.