Huge new level Wizard Giza has you climb up and then rush down a golden pyramid! The rise is a tricky puzzle-platformer gauntlet full of new boar wizard (boarcerer? boarlock?) enemies with some brainy attack patterns. And in the latter half you must escape a giant pig-snake, the Nid-Hog! It's tricky, it's fun, looks good. I like it.

The mushroom NPC to free in this new level is Darius, an aspiring wizard himself.

You can find this new level right after Dessert Outpost.

Patch notes for last two versions:

0.6.2

New level Wizard Giza released

