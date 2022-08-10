8-10 mini-patches

Fixed all bugs reported,
including equipment drop bugs,
Character exception bug,
Map refresh bug
The next major update will be completed within August
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed all bugs reported,
including equipment drop bugs,
Character exception bug,
Map refresh bug
The next major update will be completed within August
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update