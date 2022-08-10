 Skip to content

惑星游侠-Planet Rogue update for 10 August 2022

8-10 mini-patches

Share · View all patches · Build 9287228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed all bugs reported,
including equipment drop bugs,
Character exception bug,
Map refresh bug

The next major update will be completed within August

