[Complete] August 10, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9287205 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

**

AUGUST DAILY ATTENDANCE

**

Daily login for 50 mins to get an attendance stamp. When 50 mins was reached, click the Attendance button and click the Receive a reward Button Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC

AUGUST MONTHLY BOX

[Now Available from Item Mall]





Note: Cavine and Black Tiger visual bug is fixed.

Introducing New Summon Pet: Yubok, Legend of Tiger Hunter

Don't miss this out!

[Hourly Giveaway]

-Adventurer's Spirit

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.