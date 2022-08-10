[Complete] August 10, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
**
AUGUST DAILY ATTENDANCE
**
- Daily login for 50 mins to get an attendance stamp.
- When 50 mins was reached, click the Attendance button and click the Receive a reward Button
- Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC
AUGUST MONTHLY BOX
[Now Available from Item Mall]
Note: Cavine and Black Tiger visual bug is fixed.
Introducing New Summon Pet: Yubok, Legend of Tiger Hunter
Don't miss this out!
[Hourly Giveaway]
-Adventurer's Spirit
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
