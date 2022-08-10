Update 0.9.4

Hello everyone,

I just released version 0.9.4, which improved the interaction with objects for FPS.

It is now easier to pick up stacked objects.

I also improved FPSAI performance so you can now add more FPS bots to a game,

as well as some quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

Features:

FPS - Add mission info - tutorial.

FPS - Add new interaction module.

FPS - Improve FPSAI performance.

FPS - Improved FPSAIPawn performance.

RTS - Make portals clickable through trees.

Bug fixes:

RTS - Fix: Titan armor on arms always on, even after death.

FPS - Fix: Earthquake shake missing on client.

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames