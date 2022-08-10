 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics Playtest update for 10 August 2022

0.8.17

date: 2022-08-10
version: 0.8.17

Bug fix / Bug: Some of rooms in ruin biome that have water is broken so that cannot reach the door.
Bug fix / Corrected some of grammatical errors.
Pulled out texts for translation and correcting grammatical errors.

