date: 2022-08-10
version: 0.8.17
Bug fix / Bug: Some of rooms in ruin biome that have water is broken so that cannot reach the door.
Bug fix / Corrected some of grammatical errors.
Pulled out texts for translation and correcting grammatical errors.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
