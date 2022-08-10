 Skip to content

幻想乡妖怪塔防 ~ Touhou Monster TD update for 10 August 2022

Patch 2022/8/10

Fix a bug sometimes causing the main character cannot cast spell and buy stuff in Test of Courage.

the Inial cost of Soul in the Celestial Trial changes: 1000 -> 200

