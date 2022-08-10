It’s fixed! №60



In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Keep track of the machine guns ammunition on the tanks

How much ammo is left in your machine gun? Now you will know it because we have added an ammunition indicator for ground vehicle machine guns. Above the shells icons you will see a bar that visually shows how much ammo you have left because it is useful to be able to gauge how much ammo you still have left to use. This bar will also come in handy when the ammo is nearing the end: it will show the progress of reloading. The number of remaining machine gun belts will be shown separately.

Coaxial machine guns are combined into one interface element and the anti-aircraft machine gun is displayed separately from them. Well, if you don’t like this new feature for some reason you can easily disable it in the settings.

Blowout panels have been normalised

Imagine the situation: the turret is rotated perpendicular to the hull, the ammo rack in the rear cavity caught fire, the blowout panels go off. And somehow the fire spreads over the engine module and other modules. How can it come to this?

It was a mistake that affected Leopards, Leclercs and a number of other vehicles. We have fixed it - no more unnecessary fires will occur.

Fixed the reload times for ships

On large ships we spotted a discrepancy: the crew card promised one time to reload main calibre guns but it actually turned out to be different! No more misinformation: the cannon reload times on the vehicle cards now match those in the battles. Everything is strictly according to the protocol!

That’s Not All

We are continuing to work on improving War Thunder. The pilot’s helmet visor will be properly reflected in the cockpit mirrors, the flames from the spigots will be visible even when the vertical sync is enabled and we have also fixed a few bugs related to the custom weaponry presets.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

An ammo indicator on ground vehicle machine guns has been added. Available ammo is displayed with a number and a scale, the animation of the filling the scale visually indicates reloading. Coaxial machine guns are combined into a single UI element, while an AA machine gun is displayed separately. The option is enabled by default. You may hide the indicator in Options - Ground vehicle Battle Setting.

A bug has been fixed that resulted in visible muzzle flashes while observing from the machine gun sight in Simulator battles or with gunner camera enabled.

A bug has been fixed that resulted in normal fire while blowout panels were triggered on the following vehicles: AMX-40, Leclerc, Leclerc S2, Leclerc SXXI, Leopard 2A4, Leopard 2A5, Leopard 2 PL, Type 10, Type 90, Type 90 (B), Strv 122A, Strv 122B PLSS, XM-1 (Chrysler), XM-1 (GM).

AUBL/74 — smoke grenades have been changed to the modern aerosol type.

— smoke grenades have been changed to the modern aerosol type. ARL-44 — magnification of the gunner’s sight has been changed from standard х1.9-3.5 to х4 (report)

— magnification of the gunner’s sight has been changed from standard х1.9-3.5 to х4 (report) IS-3, IS-6 — The AA machine gun is now controlled by the loader.

Aircraft

F-4E (IAF) — a bug has been fixed where a pylon was missing while equipping AIM-9G missiles.

— a bug has been fixed where a pylon was missing while equipping AIM-9G missiles. G.91 R/4 — position of the guns has been fixed in the secondary weapon menu while installing AS-20 or AA-20 missiles. Guns now shifted to the right side of the fuselage.

— position of the guns has been fixed in the secondary weapon menu while installing AS-20 or AA-20 missiles. Guns now shifted to the right side of the fuselage. MiG-27K — a bug has been fixed where unused pylons were displayed in the custom weapon setup with KAB-500 and KAB-500L guided bombs.

— a bug has been fixed where unused pylons were displayed in the custom weapon setup with KAB-500 and KAB-500L guided bombs. EC-665 Tiger HAP, EC-665 Tiger HAD — position of the gunner’s camera in the cockpit has been fixed.

— position of the gunner’s camera in the cockpit has been fixed. A bug has been fixed where in custom weapon setups a bomb drop might temporarily disable any following bombs in the drop order.

A bug has been fixed that prevented the display of the nozzle flames in the WEP mode while vertical synchronisation was enabled.

A bug has been fixed that resulted in flickering in mirrors and the HUD in cockpit view.

A bug has been fixed that prevented the HUD visor from displaying in the cockpit mirrors.

Naval

IJN Kongo — a bug has been fixed that prevented auxiliary calibre round change in battle.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented auxiliary calibre round change in battle. Desynchronization of the reload speed on the reload indicator and in the crew skill tab has been fixed for the bluewater ships.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.