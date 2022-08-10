Update, Version 20220810

English

##########Content#############

Quest: "Sins of the Father" is now concluded.

Quest: "Lost in the Sand" starts.

##########System#############

[Map Editor]Added a warning message when saving map data under the RGD environment. As RGD is not using standard RPG Maker XP data format, the map data exported this way will not work on other environments such as MKXP.

However, export map data without event data shall not have this issue. (No problem found during my experimentations.)

It's a warning, not an error. It shall not stop people who know what they are doing.

But, anyway, I'd recommend saving dynamic data in the runtime only under the standard RMXP environment.

An MKXP releasable beta version will not come any time soon. Because a lot of modifications to the code will be needed. RGD is still the main game environment.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed some color issues in the 1978 version of the Queensmouth Church. (Likely nbody even noticed that.)

简体中文

##########Content#############

任务【父辈的原罪】完结。

任务【迷失于沙之中】开始。

##########System#############

【地图编辑器】加入了一条警告信息，在RGD环境下保存地图数据时提示。因为RGD并非标准的RPG MAKER XP数据结构，所以输出的数据通用性上会存在问题。无法在某些环境下再次读取，比如MKXP。

但是，如果只是输出纯粹的地图数据而不包含事件数据，那么理论上应该安全。（实验过程中未发现问题。）

这是一条警告信息，而非报错。所以不会阻止那些知道他们在干什么的人进行操作。

但是，总之，我依然建议只在标准RMXP环境中保存动态生成数据。

由于存在大幅代码改动的需要，一个MKXP的可发布的测试版本预计不会很快出现。RGD依然是目前的主要环境。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了1978年版本的王后镇教堂的一些色调错误。（基本上貌似不会有人注意到。）