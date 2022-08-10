Update Notes for 8/10

Share · View all patches · Build 9286706 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy

It's time for a new update!

Vignette Improvements: The new vignette mode has reportedly made the crazy gameplay of Jam Gods more comfortable for a lot of players, so I expanded it. Now the vignette mode can be applied to locomotion movement as well and has an intensity option that is completely adjustable.

Upgrade Notification More Dynamic: The upgrade notification now will only show up when players can actually purchase an upgrade rather than when they have points.

Use Walls For Passes: I added new animations and sounds for when the ball bounces off the invisible barrier around the court to encourage using it for creative passing!

Shot Score Adjustments: The shot score used to be based on defender distance as well as defender defense values. To keep this clear and simple, the score is now only based on defender distance, but keep in mind that a good defender can disrupt your shot more than others.

Turning Is Faster: Turning has been continually optimized. Now turning triggers right away rather than waiting for a bit.

Coming soon are some additional more difficult tournaments, height setting, and limitations on blocking (apparently some players are cheesing that too much, I see you).