Last Oasis update for 10 August 2022

Hotfix 1.5.40820

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Ammo Scroll Rack for Ammo Schematics.
  • Add rebindable reload button for remote weapon reload.
  • Improved reload visuals, fixed clipping with weapons.
  • Increased drop chances of bone axe tools early on.
  • Fixed Automatons being able to be placed outside of walkers.
  • Fixed being able to net other players' structures on PvE.
  • Fixed missing sounds for Hangar Wall with Door.
  • Rebalanced Stiletto wing cost, torque, and Health to fit new design.
  • Rebalanced Foreseter and Brittle Bone Torso armor to fir new stats.
  • Fixed stairs not fitting into floors exactly, creating gaps.

