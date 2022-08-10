Hotfix 1.5.40820

- Added Ammo Scroll Rack for Ammo Schematics.
- Add rebindable reload button for remote weapon reload.
- Improved reload visuals, fixed clipping with weapons.
- Increased drop chances of bone axe tools early on.
- Fixed Automatons being able to be placed outside of walkers.
- Fixed being able to net other players' structures on PvE.
- Fixed missing sounds for Hangar Wall with Door.
- Rebalanced Stiletto wing cost, torque, and Health to fit new design.
- Rebalanced Foreseter and Brittle Bone Torso armor to fir new stats.
- Fixed stairs not fitting into floors exactly, creating gaps.
