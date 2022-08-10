 Skip to content

Kritika Global update for 10 August 2022

Announcement of update maintenance on 10th August

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Kritika Global.
This is an announcement about the update on 8/10.

  • 8/10 (Wednesday) Maintenance Times
  • Start: KST 15:00 / GMT 06:00 / CET 08:00 / PST previous day 22:00
  • End: KST 19:00 / GMT 10:00 / CET 12:00 / PST 02:00
  • 8/10 Update Announcement

  • One new free character slot will be given for every accounts.

  • New character ‘Lina’ will be added.

  • As following with Lina, the items related to will be included in boxes existed, including her costumes (300 Diamond, NPC Lugerveld)
  • Reward items purchasable with Combine Tokens will be changed.
  • Pit-a-pat pet random box(Rare) → Pit-a-pat pet select box (Rare) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
  • Pit-a-pat pet random box(Legend) → Pit-a-pat pet select box(Legend) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Pet Combine Tokens(Rare)
  • Pit-a-pat pet random box(Myth) → Pit-a-pat pet select box(Myth) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Pet Combine Tokens(Legend)
  • Wappen random box(Rare) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
  • Wappen random box(Legend) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Wappen Combine Tokens(Rare)
  • Wappen random box(Myth) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Wappen Combine Tokens(Legend)
  • Side costume random box(Rare) Price: 40 Side Costume Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
  • Side costume random box(Legend) Price: 40 Side Costume Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Side Costume Combine Tokens(Rare)
  • Transformation/Mount random box(Rare) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
  • Transformation/Mount random box(Legend) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Rare)
  • Transformation/Mount random box(Myth) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Legend)
    ※ We will provide rewards to those who have purchased these items prior to the change.
  • The cost for awakening Legend and Mythic pets will be decreased.
  • Legend pet awakening cost: 500 Tokina’s pet coins → 150 Tokina’s pet coins
  • Mythic pet awakening cost: 2000 Tokina’s pet coins → 300 Tokina’s pet coins
    ※ We will provide rewards to those who have used pet coins for awakening in the past 1 month.
  • New products for NPC Lilith
  • Image Title Random Box (Mid to Myth): 10,000 gold / the box needs a Mystery Silver Key (Cash Shop) to open it.
  • Image Title Random Box (Mid to Legend): 1,000,000 gold (Daily once for an account)
  • Image Title Selector (Rare): 40 Torn Title Part (High)
  • Image Title Selector (Legend): 20 Torn Title Part (Rare)
  • Image Title Selector (Myth): 12 Torn Title Part (Legend)
  • Weekly Rank Rewards are adjusted.
  • Current the amount of Diamond rewards is set excessively relative to current number of players, therefore it should be adjusted to make Diamond stable value.
  • We have a plan that the amount from the weekly rank reward will be automatically variable in future, to make Diamond value more reliable.
  • Pet Collection user interface will be improved.
  • Warning window will be popped when trade in, discard, or sell your pet registered in collection list.
  • Also the icon indicating the registered is displayed on pet icon.
  • The time for quarterfinal and semifinal of PvP tournament are adjusted.
  • quarterfinal 1st group: 19:15 → 19:00
  • quarterfinal 2nd group: 19:30 → 19:20
  • quarterfinal 3rd group: 19:45 → 19:40
  • quarterfinal 4th group: 20:00 (no change)
  • semifinal 1st group: 20:15 → 20:20
  • semifinal 2nd group: 20:30 → 20:40
  • final: 20:55 → 21:00
  • Event
  • The reward for Serial Attendance event are adjusted.
  • for 1st day: Event Coin 5
  • for 2nd day: Event Coin 7
  • for 3rd day: Event Coin 10
  • for 6th day: Event Coin 100
  • for 12th day: Image Title and Key Box 6
  • for 18th day: Pet & Key Set Box 6
  • Lina Level Reservation event will be holded on from after maintenance until 23:59:59 30th August
    : After the event participated(level reservation), the event rewards below will be given when your Lina becomes lvl 70 (Only for Lina)
  • Lina Emblem (High): Attack Power 500, Damage bonus 5%, Critical Damage 5%
  • Shining Spear of Empress (High weapon costume): Critical Damage 5.8%
  • Legend Enhancement Stone(bound) 100
  • Legend Enhancement Fuse(bound) 3
  • Pet & Key Set Box 10
  • [Jelly Water Park!] event will be holded on from from after maintenance until 23:59:59 30th August
  • Cash point item
  • New discounted product will be added for limited period sale. (From after maintenance until 15:00 31th August)

  • Character Slot discount: 3000 Cash (From after maintenance until 15:00 31th August)

  • Lina Debut Package: 3000 Cash (Once per character)

  • Shirts costume class box
  • 2000 Costume dye Point ticket
  • Pet & Key Set Box 10
  • Image Title and Key Box 10
  • Enhancement Stone Selector 10
  • Enhancement Fuse Selector 2
    ※This package is available to purchase regardless class.
  • Pet Random Box Package (Once for an account): 5000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 39
  • Pit-a-pat pet random box (Rare~Myth) 1
  • Pet Random Box Package(value) (Once for an account): 10000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 80
  • Pit-a-pat pet random box(Rare~Myth) 2
  • Image Title Random Box Package I (Once for an account): 2500 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 39
  • Image Title Random Box(Rare~Myth) 1
  • Image Title Random Box Package II (Once for an account): 5000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 80
  • Image Title Random Box(Rare~Myth) 1
  • Random Box Discount

  • Pet & Key Set Box 7 : 500 Cash

  • Pet & Key Set Box 23 : 2500 Cash

  • Image Title and Key Box 7 : 250 Cash

  • Image Title and Key Box 20 : 1000 Cash

  • New Product

  • Image Title and Key Box: Including an Image Title Random Box (Mid~Myth) and a Mystery Silver Key

  • Image Title Random Box (Mid~Myth): Including a random Image Title

  • Image Title is available to be combined. (Synthesizer Toolbox)

  • The list of Image Titles

  • Ringed Blade Title (Mid): Critical Damage 8.5%

  • Swordbreaker Title (Mid): Attack Power 1450

  • Dagger Title (Mid): Critical Damage 8.5%

  • Great Sword Title (Mid): Damage bonus 5.1%

  • Orient Scroll Title (Mid): Damage bonus 5.1%

  • Imperial Order Title (Mid): Attack Power 900, Critical Damage 3.2%

  • Silver Unity Title (Mid): Attack Power 700, Damage bonus 2.6%

  • Golden Union Title (Mid): Attack Power 900, Critical Damage 3.2%

  • Royal Crown Title (Mid): Attack Power 700, Damage bonus 2.6%

  • Blue Lupus Title (Mid): Critical Damage 3.5%, Damage bonus 3%

  • Angelic Wing Title (High): Attack Power 2900

  • Diabolik Lovers Title (High): Damage bonus 10.5%

  • Midsummer Night Title (High): Critical Damage 17%

  • Capture The Flag Title (High): Critical Damage 17%

  • Agent 7 Title (High): Attack Power 1600, Damage bonus 5%

  • Nostalgia Title (High): Attack Power 1600, Critical Damage 8%

  • Cherry Blossom Title (High): Attack Power 1000, Damage bonus 7%

  • Butterfly Title (High): Critical Damage 7%, Damage bonus 6%

  • Blue Dragon Title (Rare): Attack Power 5000, Critical Damage 21%

  • Red Dragon Title (Rare): Attack Power 2000, Critical Damage 20%, Damage bonus 11%

  • Golden Sunset Title (Rare): Attack Power 3000, Critical Damage 33%

  • Starlight Breaker Title (Rare): Attack Power 4000, Damage bonus 16%

  • Full Blum Blossom Title (Rare): Attack Power 2000, Critical Damage 10%, Damage bonus 17%

  • Summer Vacation Title (Rare): Attack Power 3350, Critical Damage 11.5%, Damage bonus 11.5%

  • Holy Feather Title (Legend): Attack Power 6500, Critical Damage 23.2%, Damage bonus 23.2%

  • Pheonix Title (Legend): Attack Power 10000, Damage bonus 25%

  • Dark Shadow Title (Legend): Attack Power 10000, Critical Damage 41%

  • Anciant Angel Title (Legend): Attack Power 5000, Critical Damage 34%, Damage bonus 22%

  • Lightning Bolt Title (Myth): Attack Power 10000, Critical Damage 40%, Damage bonus 40%

  • Janus Title (Myth): Attack Power 15000, Critical Damage 35%, Damage bonus 25%

  • Diamond Products are added on Cash Shop: The product is a price variable product, reflecting the on-time Diamond price.
    (The price for this product set commonly 10% more price than current Diamond price.)
    ※ Because of unavailable to use Diamond Auction, some players especially Steam players have lower accessibility to Diamond, so these products are made for.

  • Mystery Diamond Key
  • Lugerveld Token
  • Class Costume Box
  • Crest Influence Jewel Plus
  • Influence Remover
  • New Subscriptionable Products are added.
  • Image Title Random Pack (14 days daily Box) (500 Cash): You can get 4 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 2 boxes will be given for stated period.
  • Image Title Random Pack (30 days daily Box) (1500 Cash): You can get 4 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 2 boxes will be given for stated period.
  • Image Title Valued Random Pack (30 days daily Box) (5000 Cash): You can get 20 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 6 boxes will be given for stated period.
  • Weekly Package Tab(categorized) is added on Cash Shop
  • Products for sale between 13th and 14th August (Once for an account)
  • Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
  • Products for sale between 20th and 21th August (Once for an account)
  • Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
  • Products for sale between 27th and 28th August (Once for an account)
  • Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
  • Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
  • Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
  • New items will be added to the Mileage Shop.
  • Throne of Steel: 2500 Mileage
  • Throne of Woodlands: 2500 Mileage
  • Throne of Winters: 2500 Mileage

Thank you.

