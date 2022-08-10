Announcement of update maintenance on 10th August

Hello, this is Kritika Global.
This is an announcement about the update on 8/10.
- 8/10 (Wednesday) Maintenance Times
- Start: KST 15:00 / GMT 06:00 / CET 08:00 / PST previous day 22:00
- End: KST 19:00 / GMT 10:00 / CET 12:00 / PST 02:00
- 8/10 Update Announcement
-
One new free character slot will be given for every accounts.
-
New character ‘Lina’ will be added.
- As following with Lina, the items related to will be included in boxes existed, including her costumes (300 Diamond, NPC Lugerveld)
- Reward items purchasable with Combine Tokens will be changed.
- Pit-a-pat pet random box(Rare) → Pit-a-pat pet select box (Rare) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
- Pit-a-pat pet random box(Legend) → Pit-a-pat pet select box(Legend) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Pet Combine Tokens(Rare)
- Pit-a-pat pet random box(Myth) → Pit-a-pat pet select box(Myth) / Price: 40 Pet Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Pet Combine Tokens(Legend)
- Wappen random box(Rare) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
- Wappen random box(Legend) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Wappen Combine Tokens(Rare)
- Wappen random box(Myth) Price: 40 Wappen Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Wappen Combine Tokens(Legend)
- Side costume random box(Rare) Price: 40 Side Costume Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
- Side costume random box(Legend) Price: 40 Side Costume Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Side Costume Combine Tokens(Rare)
- Transformation/Mount random box(Rare) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(High) (no change)
- Transformation/Mount random box(Legend) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Rare) → 20 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Rare)
- Transformation/Mount random box(Myth) Price: 40 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Legend) → 12 Transformation/Mount Combine Tokens(Legend)
※ We will provide rewards to those who have purchased these items prior to the change.
- The cost for awakening Legend and Mythic pets will be decreased.
- Legend pet awakening cost: 500 Tokina’s pet coins → 150 Tokina’s pet coins
- Mythic pet awakening cost: 2000 Tokina’s pet coins → 300 Tokina’s pet coins
※ We will provide rewards to those who have used pet coins for awakening in the past 1 month.
- New products for NPC Lilith
- Image Title Random Box (Mid to Myth): 10,000 gold / the box needs a Mystery Silver Key (Cash Shop) to open it.
- Image Title Random Box (Mid to Legend): 1,000,000 gold (Daily once for an account)
- Image Title Selector (Rare): 40 Torn Title Part (High)
- Image Title Selector (Legend): 20 Torn Title Part (Rare)
- Image Title Selector (Myth): 12 Torn Title Part (Legend)
- Weekly Rank Rewards are adjusted.
- Current the amount of Diamond rewards is set excessively relative to current number of players, therefore it should be adjusted to make Diamond stable value.
- We have a plan that the amount from the weekly rank reward will be automatically variable in future, to make Diamond value more reliable.
- Pet Collection user interface will be improved.
- Warning window will be popped when trade in, discard, or sell your pet registered in collection list.
- Also the icon indicating the registered is displayed on pet icon.
- The time for quarterfinal and semifinal of PvP tournament are adjusted.
- quarterfinal 1st group: 19:15 → 19:00
- quarterfinal 2nd group: 19:30 → 19:20
- quarterfinal 3rd group: 19:45 → 19:40
- quarterfinal 4th group: 20:00 (no change)
- semifinal 1st group: 20:15 → 20:20
- semifinal 2nd group: 20:30 → 20:40
- final: 20:55 → 21:00
- Event
- The reward for Serial Attendance event are adjusted.
- for 1st day: Event Coin 5
- for 2nd day: Event Coin 7
- for 3rd day: Event Coin 10
- for 6th day: Event Coin 100
- for 12th day: Image Title and Key Box 6
- for 18th day: Pet & Key Set Box 6
- Lina Level Reservation event will be holded on from after maintenance until 23:59:59 30th August
: After the event participated(level reservation), the event rewards below will be given when your Lina becomes lvl 70 (Only for Lina)
- Lina Emblem (High): Attack Power 500, Damage bonus 5%, Critical Damage 5%
- Shining Spear of Empress (High weapon costume): Critical Damage 5.8%
- Legend Enhancement Stone(bound) 100
- Legend Enhancement Fuse(bound) 3
- Pet & Key Set Box 10
- [Jelly Water Park!] event will be holded on from from after maintenance until 23:59:59 30th August
- Cash point item
- New discounted product will be added for limited period sale. (From after maintenance until 15:00 31th August)
-
Character Slot discount: 3000 Cash (From after maintenance until 15:00 31th August)
-
Lina Debut Package: 3000 Cash (Once per character)
- Shirts costume class box
- 2000 Costume dye Point ticket
- Pet & Key Set Box 10
- Image Title and Key Box 10
- Enhancement Stone Selector 10
- Enhancement Fuse Selector 2
※This package is available to purchase regardless class.
- Pet Random Box Package (Once for an account): 5000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 39
- Pit-a-pat pet random box (Rare~Myth) 1
- Pet Random Box Package(value) (Once for an account): 10000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 80
- Pit-a-pat pet random box(Rare~Myth) 2
- Image Title Random Box Package I (Once for an account): 2500 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 39
- Image Title Random Box(Rare~Myth) 1
- Image Title Random Box Package II (Once for an account): 5000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 80
- Image Title Random Box(Rare~Myth) 1
- Random Box Discount
-
Pet & Key Set Box 7 : 500 Cash
-
Pet & Key Set Box 23 : 2500 Cash
-
Image Title and Key Box 7 : 250 Cash
-
Image Title and Key Box 20 : 1000 Cash
-
New Product
-
Image Title and Key Box: Including an Image Title Random Box (Mid~Myth) and a Mystery Silver Key
-
Image Title Random Box (Mid~Myth): Including a random Image Title
-
Image Title is available to be combined. (Synthesizer Toolbox)
-
The list of Image Titles
-
Ringed Blade Title (Mid): Critical Damage 8.5%
-
Swordbreaker Title (Mid): Attack Power 1450
-
Dagger Title (Mid): Critical Damage 8.5%
-
Great Sword Title (Mid): Damage bonus 5.1%
-
Orient Scroll Title (Mid): Damage bonus 5.1%
-
Imperial Order Title (Mid): Attack Power 900, Critical Damage 3.2%
-
Silver Unity Title (Mid): Attack Power 700, Damage bonus 2.6%
-
Golden Union Title (Mid): Attack Power 900, Critical Damage 3.2%
-
Royal Crown Title (Mid): Attack Power 700, Damage bonus 2.6%
-
Blue Lupus Title (Mid): Critical Damage 3.5%, Damage bonus 3%
-
Angelic Wing Title (High): Attack Power 2900
-
Diabolik Lovers Title (High): Damage bonus 10.5%
-
Midsummer Night Title (High): Critical Damage 17%
-
Capture The Flag Title (High): Critical Damage 17%
-
Agent 7 Title (High): Attack Power 1600, Damage bonus 5%
-
Nostalgia Title (High): Attack Power 1600, Critical Damage 8%
-
Cherry Blossom Title (High): Attack Power 1000, Damage bonus 7%
-
Butterfly Title (High): Critical Damage 7%, Damage bonus 6%
-
Blue Dragon Title (Rare): Attack Power 5000, Critical Damage 21%
-
Red Dragon Title (Rare): Attack Power 2000, Critical Damage 20%, Damage bonus 11%
-
Golden Sunset Title (Rare): Attack Power 3000, Critical Damage 33%
-
Starlight Breaker Title (Rare): Attack Power 4000, Damage bonus 16%
-
Full Blum Blossom Title (Rare): Attack Power 2000, Critical Damage 10%, Damage bonus 17%
-
Summer Vacation Title (Rare): Attack Power 3350, Critical Damage 11.5%, Damage bonus 11.5%
-
Holy Feather Title (Legend): Attack Power 6500, Critical Damage 23.2%, Damage bonus 23.2%
-
Pheonix Title (Legend): Attack Power 10000, Damage bonus 25%
-
Dark Shadow Title (Legend): Attack Power 10000, Critical Damage 41%
-
Anciant Angel Title (Legend): Attack Power 5000, Critical Damage 34%, Damage bonus 22%
-
Lightning Bolt Title (Myth): Attack Power 10000, Critical Damage 40%, Damage bonus 40%
-
Janus Title (Myth): Attack Power 15000, Critical Damage 35%, Damage bonus 25%
-
Diamond Products are added on Cash Shop: The product is a price variable product, reflecting the on-time Diamond price.
(The price for this product set commonly 10% more price than current Diamond price.)
※ Because of unavailable to use Diamond Auction, some players especially Steam players have lower accessibility to Diamond, so these products are made for.
- Mystery Diamond Key
- Lugerveld Token
- Class Costume Box
- Crest Influence Jewel Plus
- Influence Remover
- New Subscriptionable Products are added.
- Image Title Random Pack (14 days daily Box) (500 Cash): You can get 4 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 2 boxes will be given for stated period.
- Image Title Random Pack (30 days daily Box) (1500 Cash): You can get 4 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 2 boxes will be given for stated period.
- Image Title Valued Random Pack (30 days daily Box) (5000 Cash): You can get 20 Image Title Random boxes immediately and daily 6 boxes will be given for stated period.
- Weekly Package Tab(categorized) is added on Cash Shop
- Products for sale between 13th and 14th August (Once for an account)
- Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
- Products for sale between 20th and 21th August (Once for an account)
- Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
- Products for sale between 27th and 28th August (Once for an account)
- Pet & Key Set Box 9 : 1000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 50 : 5000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 18 : 1000 Cash
- Image Title and Key Box 100 : 5000 Cash
- Pet & Key Set Box 20 + Image Title and Key Box 25 : 3000 Cash
- New items will be added to the Mileage Shop.
- Throne of Steel: 2500 Mileage
- Throne of Woodlands: 2500 Mileage
- Throne of Winters: 2500 Mileage
Thank you.
