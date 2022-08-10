Patch 0.5.42584 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 10

Share · View all patches · Build 9286338 · Last edited 10 August 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

We will be patching V Rising today at 11:00 UTC.

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

Fixed an exploit where equipped items (Weapons, Armors, Cloaks) could give stacked attributes when equipped after being retrieved from a servant that had died.

Fixed an exploit where items would be duplicated when dismantling a servant's coffin with a servant that has previously died.

Fixed an issue where some equipable items (Weapons, Armor, Cloaks) could end up in a broken state and can no longer be equipped or unequipped. Items in this state prior to this patch will automatically be removed as they are in an irreparable state.

We want to thank everyone who reported these issues!

If you experience any problems after this patch, please let us know here. Please use the patch number in the title so that we can identify it.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team.