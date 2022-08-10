User Requested update - August Edition

Hi Ragdolls!

We are excited to finally drop this update!

This update will lay out some of the groundwork for the upcoming new user requested fixes and features that we are working on right now. In this update, we did a ton of bug fixes and improvements. We also added a few new fun things to the game to enjoy both the sandbox mode and Campaign mode.

Here is the full update list!

Additional 14 NEW LEVELS in Campaign mode

New Steam Achievements for completing each level

You can now speedrun each individual level and unlock their achievement

Updated Ui modes

Fixed language settings and their respective UI

improved player key response

Also! a quick update on development in general.

We have some really exciting new content cooking for Ragdolls playground.

We can’t wait to start sharing work in progress

this week on our Twitter! Make sure you follow us there!

More fixes and improvements coming soon!

For all the latest news, follow us on

Twitter

Discord

Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback with me for improving the game and showing their support for ragdolls playground .

I hope you enjoy this new, more casual ragdoll game as much as we do!

Stay safe! 💙💛

~JannerBros (Developer)