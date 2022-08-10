Patch 0.23.31

Fixes:
- Horses disappearing during an automatic save.
- Stables not gathering horses properly.
- Declaring war included vassals who are'nt fully PvP.
- Kingdom leaders unable to assign villagers to work/sleep in public towns.
