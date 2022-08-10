 Skip to content

Coronation update for 10 August 2022

Patch 0.23.31

Patch 0.23.31 · Build 9286145

Fixes:

  • Horses disappearing during an automatic save.
  • Stables not gathering horses properly.
  • Declaring war included vassals who are'nt fully PvP.
  • Kingdom leaders unable to assign villagers to work/sleep in public towns.

