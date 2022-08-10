We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

This patch is adding support for the new API and game server network.

##ChilloutVR 2022r166

API

We completely reworked the API in order to be more responsive and scalable in the future and also lay the groundwork for real-time communication for future functions.

Safety

We implemented the following Safety Measures:

Bundleverifier: Unity Victim process that loads avatars/props into it before loading them into the game. Prevents crashing from corrupted asset bundles

AdvancedSafety: Scans components of Avatars/Props and removes malicious/excessive ones, prevents a lot of crashes

True Shader Anticrash (TSAC): Filters shaders to stop most malicious ones from crashing you

Option to replace all shaders for avatars and props

Animation and Unity event sanitation for props and avatars

A URL Whitelist was implemented, which is used by the Video Player by default

Performance

The following changes were done to increase performance:

Fixed an issue that lead to reduced performance when using an avatar with a lot of advanced avatar values

Added an Option to disable Avatars at a set distance

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the menu was unusable on screens with narrow aspect ratios

The Main Menu position will now update when changing an Avatar

Fixed narrow aspect rations not being reflected properly in the Camera Mirroring mode

Fixed a Bug where all pointers could trigger world UI elements for other people

Fixed a Bug where local Interacteables could be triggered over the network

Fixed a Bug that lead to large lag spikes when unloading avatars with many dynamic bone components

New Features

The MovementParent Component can now be used on avatars and props. A dedicated setting can be found in the menu

Avatars now also have a generated "grab" pointer which is active while grabbing with the corresponding hand

Avatars and props can now be downloaded simultaneously

Known Issues

We know of some people having issues with establishing a WebSocket connection to our new API service. Those people can still play ChilloutVR as before but the following functions are not available:

Seeing friends as online in the overview

Sending friend requests

Unfriending

Accepting/Denying friend requests

Sending/Receiving Invites

Receiving Global Broadcasts

We are currently still investigating this issue and hope to have a final solution in the following days.

Some safety settings may be a little bit too harsh. We will gather feedback and will make necessary changes accordingly.

Currently, only US Region is open for instance creation in order for us to collect data on how the new infrastructure behaves.

EU and AS game server regions will follow tomorrow.

Please note that this update has a high impact and feedback is very important. Please contact us at team@abinteractive.net for now.

A dedicated feedback site is coming tomorrow.

Future Plans

We plan to expand our Network over the following days and try to release several updates over the next days to ensure a great experience on the weekend.