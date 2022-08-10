We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
This patch is adding support for the new API and game server network.
##ChilloutVR 2022r166
API
We completely reworked the API in order to be more responsive and scalable in the future and also lay the groundwork for real-time communication for future functions.
Safety
We implemented the following Safety Measures:
- Bundleverifier: Unity Victim process that loads avatars/props into it before loading them into the game. Prevents crashing from corrupted asset bundles
- AdvancedSafety: Scans components of Avatars/Props and removes malicious/excessive ones, prevents a lot of crashes
- True Shader Anticrash (TSAC): Filters shaders to stop most malicious ones from crashing you
- Option to replace all shaders for avatars and props
- Animation and Unity event sanitation for props and avatars
- A URL Whitelist was implemented, which is used by the Video Player by default
Performance
The following changes were done to increase performance:
- Fixed an issue that lead to reduced performance when using an avatar with a lot of advanced avatar values
- Added an Option to disable Avatars at a set distance
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where the menu was unusable on screens with narrow aspect ratios
- The Main Menu position will now update when changing an Avatar
- Fixed narrow aspect rations not being reflected properly in the Camera Mirroring mode
- Fixed a Bug where all pointers could trigger world UI elements for other people
- Fixed a Bug where local Interacteables could be triggered over the network
- Fixed a Bug that lead to large lag spikes when unloading avatars with many dynamic bone components
New Features
- The MovementParent Component can now be used on avatars and props. A dedicated setting can be found in the menu
- Avatars now also have a generated "grab" pointer which is active while grabbing with the corresponding hand
- Avatars and props can now be downloaded simultaneously
Known Issues
We know of some people having issues with establishing a WebSocket connection to our new API service. Those people can still play ChilloutVR as before but the following functions are not available:
- Seeing friends as online in the overview
- Sending friend requests
- Unfriending
- Accepting/Denying friend requests
- Sending/Receiving Invites
- Receiving Global Broadcasts
We are currently still investigating this issue and hope to have a final solution in the following days.
Some safety settings may be a little bit too harsh. We will gather feedback and will make necessary changes accordingly.
Currently, only US Region is open for instance creation in order for us to collect data on how the new infrastructure behaves.
EU and AS game server regions will follow tomorrow.
Please note that this update has a high impact and feedback is very important. Please contact us at team@abinteractive.net for now.
A dedicated feedback site is coming tomorrow.
Future Plans
We plan to expand our Network over the following days and try to release several updates over the next days to ensure a great experience on the weekend.
Changed files in this update