Tools & Backpacks new content and rebalance together with plenty of bugfixing

It's been a hectic few months for us since our major refactor as we feel like we have finally been able to hit our old stride in the project. If you look back through our weekly updates you can see how spending that period to time to redo the project has paid huge dividends. We are now able to more robustly focus on the future of the game as well as add new content.

We've been a little slow at getting new content in over the last weeks, as we have been laser focused on fixing bugs - especially some very serious ones introduced (or highlighted) by our refactoring work. What really spurs us on is seeing all those amazing youtube videos of your content, the twitch streams, and the thoughts you share here and on discord.

Important fix for multiplayer

Fixed not being able to join servers unless they were being advertised. We don't normally highlight bug fixes but this was affecting a significant number of people over the last few days. Thanks to the community and game server providers for alerting this to us, and helping us work towards a solution quickly.

Balance: Tool Speed Buffs

The welding torch now is 20% faster than the arc welder. Increasing the welder's burn atmosphere to be above 3000C (by using a N2O combustion mix) will increase this speed bonus to 50%.

Players now get additive tool speed increases of 20%, and a structure placement speed increase of 20% when not wearing a spacesuit. A friendly reminder that gas welding without a suit has been known to cause respiratory issues. Lastly, all MkII tools now have a 10% speed bonus over the regular tools.

New Content: Mining Backpacks

We've added a new type of backpack to help with some of the awkwardness of long mining trips. There are two variants, the Mining Backpack and the Hard Mining Backpack. These have a large number of ore slots (24 and 28, respectively), and are available in the tools manufacturing machine alongside the existing mining belts.

Atmospherics Changes

Balanced atmospheric mixing rates no longer depend on room state, with room mixing being raised slightly, and roomless mixing being lowered more significantly. Atmospheric movement now has a greater effect on player movement.

Future Price Change

As noted when we started the project we would slowly increase the price as the project matured, but in doing so would be as transparent as possible with the community. We will be adjusting the price slightly in the coming weeks. Obviously this will only be affecting new players, not those who already purchased the game. The exact amount will vary depending on the currency, and it is possible the game may become cheaper in some territories as it has been some time since we revisited the price to ensure it was fair in different currencies.

We are still experimenting with some pretty big changes, some of which could have some really profoundly positive impacts on the project. These areas cover everything from new content (such as the much requested Nuclear Reactors), changes to how multiplayer connections are made (to improve connectivity with those with network troubles), new approaches to terrain (to make the game feel more visually appealing like Space Engineers or Astroneer), and more.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

Changelog v0.2.3545.17252