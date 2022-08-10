- Added basic bonuses to 'Early Supporter' Perk
- Added a warning on background perk tooltip stating it will replace your current one.
- Added a warning when assigning a fleet ship captain without pilot or gunner skills, stating they will perform poorly.
- Fixed BUG that would prevent Warp Diverter from generating Flux with a certain 'Explorer' value.
- Fixed fleet ships being stuck because of the BUG fixed in 2.0.0b.
- Fixed derelict duplication BUG.
Star Valor update for 10 August 2022
Small Patch - 2.0.1
