Star Valor update for 10 August 2022

Small Patch - 2.0.1

10 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added basic bonuses to 'Early Supporter' Perk
  • Added a warning on background perk tooltip stating it will replace your current one.
  • Added a warning when assigning a fleet ship captain without pilot or gunner skills, stating they will perform poorly.
  • Fixed BUG that would prevent Warp Diverter from generating Flux with a certain 'Explorer' value.
  • Fixed fleet ships being stuck because of the BUG fixed in 2.0.0b.
  • Fixed derelict duplication BUG.

