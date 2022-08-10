2022-08-10 Updates

New: tutorial "Place Bench"
Fixed: tutorial "Use Scroll" because the reel is not in the first slot, resulting in jamming
Fixed: checking "Cooking" and "Purchasing" at the same time will lead to picking up food materials and putting them down
Fixed: ordinary customers "feel uneasy" after seeing giant pandas
Fixed: animals and skeleton slaves cannot be ordered to attack
Fixed: you can drag the other party's items onto the action bar during transaction
New: tutorial "Place Bench"
