2022-08-10 Updates

New: tutorial "Place Bench"

Fixed: tutorial "Use Scroll" because the reel is not in the first slot, resulting in jamming

Fixed: checking "Cooking" and "Purchasing" at the same time will lead to picking up food materials and putting them down

Fixed: ordinary customers "feel uneasy" after seeing giant pandas

Fixed: animals and skeleton slaves cannot be ordered to attack

Fixed: you can drag the other party's items onto the action bar during transaction