Sky Squadron Playtest update for 10 August 2022

Mission 2 Test Update

10 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This ripper Mission 2 update includes:

  • An entirely new mission to get stuck into and give feedback on
  • Hordes of enemies to destroy and put your gunner skills to the test
  • More vibrant Aussie environments to explore in immersive VR

