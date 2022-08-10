v1.0.5 patch notes:

● Added the doll related notice messages, such as work assignment, item acquirement and returning from work.

● Changed the weapon shortcut into circular switching mode, and it also works in non-continuous settings situations.

● Fixed the vines between the "Middle of Forest" and "Deep forest", will not block the player after the related quest completed.

● Fixed an issue that the character intimacy displayed incorrect values in the "Cards" and "Characters" pages of "Book of Life".

● Fixed the problem that seeds and monster eggs in the backpack could not be stored in the bank through the "Worm Bag" function.